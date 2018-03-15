More than 600 film crew and 390 businesses are working on a Bruce Lee-inspired TV series being filmed in Cape Town.

US television network HBO/Cinemax is shooting the 10-part “Warrior” at Cape Town Film Studios‚ and only nine foreign crew members are working on the mammoth project.

“The rest are all South Africans‚ including some directors of photography‚ supervising art director‚ script supervisor‚ costume designer‚ hair and make-up designer‚ set decorator‚ special effects supervisor and visual effects producers‚” said Genevieve Hofmeyr of Moonlighting Films‚ the local production company.

“Five years ago‚ this would not have been possible and this is testimony to the growth of the industry. A lot of this growth is due to the advent of episodic TV content being produced in South Africa.”