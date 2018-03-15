New study links smoking to an increased risk of hearing loss

A new Japanese study suggests that smoking increases the risk of hearing loss, in what the researchers believe is the largest to date investigating the link between tobacco and a decline in hearing.

Carried out by Japan's National Center for Global Health and Medicine, the large-scale study looked at 50,195 participants aged 20-64 years over an eight-year period.

All participants were free of hearing loss at the start of the study, with tests performed annually to identify any decline in hearing. The researchers also analyzed data from annual health checkups, and asked each participant to complete a health-related lifestyle questionnaire.

Participants were also asked about about their smoking status, and whether they were a current, former, or never smoker. Current smokers were also asked about the number of cigarettes smoked per day, while former smokers were asked how long ago they quit.

The results showed that, even after taking into account factors such as noise exposure at work, current smokers had a 1.2 increased risk of developing low-frequency hearing loss, and a 1.6 increased risk of high-frequency hearing loss, when compared with never smokers.