Motoring
Better on paper: 5 cars with stupidly-designed interiors
Design flaws mean some of these cars are an accident waiting to happen, that's if you're not too tall or too short to drive them in the first place
18 March 2018 - 00:00
Design flaws mean some of these cars are an accident waiting to happen, that's if you're not too tall or too short to drive them in the first place
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.