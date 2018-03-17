Motoring Review
Fiat Panda TwinAir Cross isn't as light on fuel as you'd expect
Fiat's Panda TwinAir Cross doesn't quite deliver on fuel economy claims, but it is a sprightly little thing that's built for comfort, writes Thomas Falkiner
18 March 2018 - 00:00
Fiat's Panda TwinAir Cross doesn't quite deliver on fuel economy claims, but it is a sprightly little thing that's built for comfort, writes Thomas Falkiner
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.