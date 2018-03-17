Motoring Review

Fiat Panda TwinAir Cross isn't as light on fuel as you'd expect

Fiat's Panda TwinAir Cross doesn't quite deliver on fuel economy claims, but it is a sprightly little thing that's built for comfort, writes Thomas Falkiner

Fiat's Panda TwinAir Cross doesn't quite deliver on fuel economy claims, but it is a sprightly little thing that's built for comfort, writes Thomas Falkiner