Lush Festival will bring big name bands to Clarens
18 March 2018 - 00:00
The hills around Clarens will echo with the sounds of music over the Easter weekend when the Lush Festival hits town.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.