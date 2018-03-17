Documentary Review
Science meets romance in exceptional Jane Goodall documentary
Filled with never-before-seen footage, 'Jane' provides an intimate look at the fascinating life of the world's foremost chimpanzee expert
18 March 2018 - 00:00
Filled with never-before-seen footage, 'Jane' provides an intimate look at the fascinating life of the world's foremost chimpanzee expert
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.