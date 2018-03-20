Winter ISN'T coming in 2018: shows to fill the 'Game of Thrones' void

The wait no doubt feels interminable for Game of Thrones fans who won't be getting their usual fix of Westeros action this year.

Keen to ensure the show's final season doesn't disappoint, the showrunners are taking their time to carefully craft the six exceptional 90-minute episodes that'll conclude the saga. As a result, season 8 won't be on screens until 2019.

Here's what to watch in the meantime: