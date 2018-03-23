Fact vs fiction: new ghost movie unearths the mystery of heiress Sarah Winchester

“There’s a lot of mythology around Sarah Winchester,” said Mirren. “In her lifetime there was a legend, a mythology that grew around her and the creation of this house. This house was built at a time where there was nothing around. Now it’s in the middle of San Jose’s main street – a shopping area. But at that time, it was just empty farmland and in the middle of it was this extraordinary construction, bit by bit being built by this widow who would always wear black and whom no one in the local town would ever see.

“She was private, always in her house. You can understand why a mythology started building about her as the house became more extraordinary, more complicated, bigger and bigger. This mythology has lasted over the years. It’s very difficult to extricate the truth about her from the mythology.

“With our film, there’s a span between truth and mythology. I researched the truth of her but it was very hard to get to that truth. Many different people had different ideas about her. But you try to go to the source, to the people who worked with her, to sense what she was like. I believe she was a woman with great empathy, deep feelings [for others]. At the same time the fortune that she spent on building this house came from the Winchester rifle fortune. So there is an incredible contradiction between the character of the woman and the source of her income,” Mirren said.

Janan Boehme, who worked as an historian at the house for 40 years, told the Los Angeles Times that she was sceptical about the tales of ghosts and spirits. Nor did she believe that Winchester had suffered from gun-driven guilt. She was, however, quoted in the New York Post as saying she had heard sounds of people talking when there was nobody there. “I swear I have heard my name whispered.”

She continued in the Los Angeles Times interview: “People didn’t have the massive guilt complex over guns that they have now. They were a useful tool, something that people needed.”

She added that, based on her own reading, Winchester had kept building because she had a large staff complement and loads of money, and wanted to keep her workers employed. Yale New Haven Hospital’s Winchester Chest Clinic was originally a hospital in New Haven built by Winchester to treat and research tuberculosis, which killed her husband. “She had a social conscience and she did try to give back. This house, in itself, was her biggest social work of all.”