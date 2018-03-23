Fact vs fiction: new ghost movie unearths the mystery of heiress Sarah Winchester
New movie Winchester immortalises the spooky legend of a US gun fortune heiress
On an isolated stretch of land 80km outside San Francisco sits what has come to be known as one of the most haunted houses in the world. Built and inhabited by Sarah Winchester, the reclusive heiress to a rifle fortune who died in 1922, the “part historical preserve, part spooky theme-park oddity”, as described by Vanity Fair, sets the scene for the gothic thriller Winchester, which was inspired by true events.
Academy Award-winning Helen Mirren plays the role of the real-life historical character whose late husband William Wirt Winchester left her a 50 percent stake in the Winchester Repeating Arms Co.
After his death, Sarah moved into the “haunted house” and, in a decade-long, year-round non-stop construction mania, set about turning it into a sprawling, seven-storey labyrinth of inexplicable spectral chambers. The transformation was never completed and legend has it that Sarah famously asked a medium at a séance, “When will I die?” to which the medium replied, “When your house is done.”
Mirren told the New York Post: “There was a spiritual search going on and I think Sarah was a part of that. This was an extraordinary woman. She was very into spiritual development and spiritual things in general.
“She was actually kind of trained as an architect. She had a huge interest in architecture and design before she got married. It was an era of building amazing, complicated palaces. But the purpose of her building was always to expiate souls. This was the way she found to deal with the responsibility of so many deaths [because] she was living off them.”
Of course, it wouldn’t be a ghost movie if all the ghosts behaved – some become so vengeful they need to be nailed into their rooms, and the most terrifying among them have a score to settle with the Winchesters.
“There’s a lot of mythology around Sarah Winchester,” said Mirren. “In her lifetime there was a legend, a mythology that grew around her and the creation of this house. This house was built at a time where there was nothing around. Now it’s in the middle of San Jose’s main street – a shopping area. But at that time, it was just empty farmland and in the middle of it was this extraordinary construction, bit by bit being built by this widow who would always wear black and whom no one in the local town would ever see.
“She was private, always in her house. You can understand why a mythology started building about her as the house became more extraordinary, more complicated, bigger and bigger. This mythology has lasted over the years. It’s very difficult to extricate the truth about her from the mythology.
“With our film, there’s a span between truth and mythology. I researched the truth of her but it was very hard to get to that truth. Many different people had different ideas about her. But you try to go to the source, to the people who worked with her, to sense what she was like. I believe she was a woman with great empathy, deep feelings [for others]. At the same time the fortune that she spent on building this house came from the Winchester rifle fortune. So there is an incredible contradiction between the character of the woman and the source of her income,” Mirren said.
Janan Boehme, who worked as an historian at the house for 40 years, told the Los Angeles Times that she was sceptical about the tales of ghosts and spirits. Nor did she believe that Winchester had suffered from gun-driven guilt. She was, however, quoted in the New York Post as saying she had heard sounds of people talking when there was nobody there. “I swear I have heard my name whispered.”
She continued in the Los Angeles Times interview: “People didn’t have the massive guilt complex over guns that they have now. They were a useful tool, something that people needed.”
She added that, based on her own reading, Winchester had kept building because she had a large staff complement and loads of money, and wanted to keep her workers employed. Yale New Haven Hospital’s Winchester Chest Clinic was originally a hospital in New Haven built by Winchester to treat and research tuberculosis, which killed her husband. “She had a social conscience and she did try to give back. This house, in itself, was her biggest social work of all.”
It is said that when Winchester died, all her staff left the property and never spoke a word to journalists about what had gone on in the house. Mirren theorised in the Vanity Fair interview that they had probably identified with the house – “because it was as much their house as it was her house”.
“It is fascinating. Whether that is the truth of Sarah or not, no one will ever know. There are no diaries. Only second-hand knowledge,” said Mirren.
Directed and co-written by the Spierig Brothers, the Australian filmmakers behind Daybreaker, Jigsaw and Predestination, Winchester also stars Sarah Snook (Predestination, The Dressmaker) as heiress’s niece and Jason Clarke (Zero Dark Thirty, The Great Gatsby) as the troubled Dr Eric Price who is summoned to the house.
Said the Spierig Brothers in their production notes: “It’s very hard to perceive Sarah as a crazy person. But we didn’t see her as that at all. We saw her as this person who was haunted and plagued by this legacy of this gun.”
And, said Clarke: “She makes an enigma real but there’s still a sense of mystery.”
This article was paid for by Empire Entertainment.