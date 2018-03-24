A house of many stories, and objects

Homeware, this time of the fair-trade sort, featured prominently in my second outing for the week, too. The location is Joburg's trendy 44 Stanley precinct for the launch of The Storer, an emporium offering bric-a-brac from sustainable crafters across the globe. It is a miserably wet Thursday evening as I shake off my umbrella and make my way into the store, a veritable Aladdin's cave of gorgeous objects, from hand-woven straw cushions to Moroccan ceramics.