Breaking down the mesmerising power of David Beckham
Leonie Wagner is bewitched by Becks as she chats to him about tattoos, pies with eel sauce and superheroes at the recent Haig Club Whisky launch in Maboneng
25 March 2018 - 00:00
Leonie Wagner is bewitched by Becks as she chats to him about tattoos, pies with eel sauce and superheroes at the recent Haig Club Whisky launch in Maboneng
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.