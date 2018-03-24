Classic Cars
For a 55-year-old car, the Corvette Stingray is 'remarkably easy to drive'
Waldo Swiegers feels like an actor in an old movie as he hits the road in a 1963 Corvette Stingray
25 March 2018 - 00:00
Waldo Swiegers feels like an actor in an old movie as he hits the road in a 1963 Corvette Stingray
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.