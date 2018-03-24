Stop. Watch. Listen
National Geographic owns up to its racist past
Publishing its first-ever Race Issue is a bold move for Nat Geo: they're not only looking back at their mistakes, but publicly owning up to them too
25 March 2018 - 00:00
Publishing its first-ever Race Issue is a bold move for Nat Geo: they're not only looking back at their mistakes, but publicly owning up to them too
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.