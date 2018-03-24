A-Listers

Public spirit pips posers on Rajah's more caring catwalk

In a world where bloggers and Instagrammers hog the front row to spend more time posing for their iPhones than taking in the clothes, fashion shows have become one of my least favourite social shindigs. But when one of the country's top couturiers invites you to a show that ditches the runway for a homier setting and uses the stage to shine a spotlight on violence against children, you know this is not going to be a run-of-the-mill offering.