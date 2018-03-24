A-Listers
Public spirit pips posers on Rajah's more caring catwalk
In a world where bloggers and Instagrammers hog the front row to spend more time posing for their iPhones than taking in the clothes, fashion shows have become one of my least favourite social shindigs. But when one of the country's top couturiers invites you to a show that ditches the runway for a homier setting and uses the stage to shine a spotlight on violence against children, you know this is not going to be a run-of-the-mill offering.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.