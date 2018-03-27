What really happens inside the world’s most exclusive sex club?

The elite, members-only club is called Snctm. It opened in Los Angeles and now operates in London, Moscow and Cannes too.

To join, you’ll need to cough up at least $20,000 (about R230,000) in membership fees each year – and that’s just the entry-level package. The most expensive package is The Violet Key, which requires a one-off payment of $1-million.

The club was created by Damon Lawner, a former cash-strapped real estate agent, who wanted to create a sexual utopia where like-minded people could gather and share high-end erotic experiences. Rumoured celebrity guests include Gwyneth Paltrow and Bill Maher.

But money alone won’t get you in. The application process is intensive, with questions such as: What would your wildest fantasy look like if it were brought to life? And, if you could amplify an erotic trait in yourself, what would it be?

“Everything you experience at one of my parties is catered towards creating an environment that is a turn-on. That doesn’t necessarily mean just sex, but that your senses are turned on and that you are in a place where you feel comfortable,” says Lawner in the series.