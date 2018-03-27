What really happens inside the world’s most exclusive sex club?
Stream the steamy reality series Naked SNCTM on Showmax and find out what really goes on in the elite sex club
A sexy French chef cooks aphrodisiac-laced dinners while a highly erotic show is happening at the same table: Hollywood’s premium sex club has gone global. And you can see exactly what happens there in the reality series Naked SNCTM, which recently launched on Showmax. Watch it now » (Warning: R18 – for adults only)
The elite, members-only club is called Snctm. It opened in Los Angeles and now operates in London, Moscow and Cannes too.
To join, you’ll need to cough up at least $20,000 (about R230,000) in membership fees each year – and that’s just the entry-level package. The most expensive package is The Violet Key, which requires a one-off payment of $1-million.
The club was created by Damon Lawner, a former cash-strapped real estate agent, who wanted to create a sexual utopia where like-minded people could gather and share high-end erotic experiences. Rumoured celebrity guests include Gwyneth Paltrow and Bill Maher.
But money alone won’t get you in. The application process is intensive, with questions such as: What would your wildest fantasy look like if it were brought to life? And, if you could amplify an erotic trait in yourself, what would it be?
“Everything you experience at one of my parties is catered towards creating an environment that is a turn-on. That doesn’t necessarily mean just sex, but that your senses are turned on and that you are in a place where you feel comfortable,” says Lawner in the series.
What happens at the sex parties?
Snctm hosts a variety of masquerades, pool parties and dinners where performers (called “Devotees”) engage in what Lawner calls “erotic theatre”, which is mainly steamy foreplay that ends in group sex.
The guests are encouraged to participate but they can also just watch if they like. Before the erotic theatre begins, Lawner and his team take great care in preparing fine food and drink for the guests. And yes, the sexy French chef does get involved in the performance.
Ban of the Bunnyman
Snctm made headlines recently when the first member of the club, Phuong Tran (known as the Bunnyman), was banned “for behaviour unbecoming of a Snctm member”.
Tran was apparently against the reality series being made, and allegedly sent Lawner’s 12-year-old daughter hurtful messages through Instagram, which was the final straw, according to reports.
You’ll see the Bunnyman feature in the series: he’s well known for his proficiency in Japanese rope bondage, of which you’ll also get a preview.
Paying the piper
For Lawner to live the life of an elite playboy, he had to give up his relationship with his wife and two daughters. In the series, you can clearly see how this hurts him, and it seems that beyond the orgies, mansion parties and sports cars is a man who is truly heartbroken.
But in an interview with Esquire, Lawner said: “I've had nights when I'm looking around the mansion and I can't believe what's really happening. It's overwhelming. I've sat down on the carpet in my room and listened to rock stars play my guitar … On those nights I find myself really participating. I'm being pulled into stuff and I'm like, are you kidding me? No man should get to experience this."
So while there are times when Lawner feels completely alone, and he misses his wife and daughters, he’s not willing to give up a life of fantasy, wealth and multiple partners for one of monogamy and routine.
