Gold casts of Madiba's hands worth a whopping R117m to go on world tour

Gold casts of Nelson Mandela's hands - purchased for over R117-million ($10-million) in bitcoins - are going on tour to remind the public of the first black South African president's contributions to humanity.

Made from 9kg of gold, the casts include three life-size impressions of Mandela's hands and two others of his palm and fist, cast by Harmony Gold Mining in 2002.

They are believed to be the last surviving artifacts of their kind.

A fist, full hand and a palm impression of his right hand had been cast for each of the 27 years Mandela spent behind bars before he walked out of Pollsmoor prison in 1990.

The rest of the series was destroyed at the behest of Mandela, who died in 2013, according to the seller, Malcolm Duncan, a South African entrepreneur who knew Mandela and now lives in western Canada.