Coming soon: Sunday Times Finders Keepers with R1m to be won
Solve six clues a week for six weeks from April 8 and you could be a winner with Sunday Times and SPAR
30 March 2018 - 14:00
It’s back! It’s Finders Keepers,
only in the Sunday Times.
Have no idea what that is?
Please find the page that rhymes.
Take a road trip from your stoep,
solve six clues a week.
There’s a million rand for you to find
and a treasure you can keep.
Six weeks start on April 8 – find riches few have seen!
But where is the treasure? You’ll know once you’ve been.
Buy the Sunday Times on Sunday April 8 to get the details and start your journey, or keep an eye on the Sunday Times website for more.