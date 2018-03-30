Lifestyle

Coming soon: Sunday Times Finders Keepers with R1m to be won

Solve six clues a week for six weeks from April 8 and you could be a winner with Sunday Times and SPAR

30 March 2018 - 14:00

It’s back! It’s Finders Keepers,

only in the Sunday Times.

Have no idea what that is?

Please find the page that rhymes.

Take a road trip from your stoep,

solve six clues a week.

There’s a million rand for you to find

and a treasure you can keep.

 

Six weeks start on April 8 – find riches few have seen!

But where is the treasure? You’ll know once you’ve been.

 

Buy the Sunday Times on Sunday April 8 to get the details and start your journey, or keep an eye on the Sunday Times website for more.

