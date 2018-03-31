A-Listers
Colourful do raises funds for gogo's artistic legacy
01 April 2018 - 00:00
Edna Molewa's quips might have been the highlight of the Dr P launch, but another politico (though one dumped from her ministry) was the surprise guest when the Business Women's Association of South Africa held a luncheon to celebrate one of the country's finest artistic icons
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.