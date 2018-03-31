Movie Review: 5 thumbs up for SA's 'Five Fingers for Marseilles'
'Five Fingers for Marseilles' might be thought of as a Western rather than a South African take on 'The Avengers', but that would be wrong
01 April 2018 - 00:01
'Five Fingers for Marseilles' might be thought of as a Western rather than a South African take on 'The Avengers', but that would be wrong
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.