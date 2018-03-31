Series Review: 'Looming Tower' is a dramatic chronicling of 9/11
Adapted from a Pulitzer Prize-winning nonfiction tome, this 10-part political drama traces US failure in the events leading up to the 9/11 attacks
01 April 2018 - 00:00
Adapted from a Pulitzer Prize-winning nonfiction tome, this 10-part political drama traces US failure in the events leading up to the 9/11 attacks
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.