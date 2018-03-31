What I'm Watching: Ernest Nkosi, director of 'Thina Sobabili'
If a show doesn't grab him in the first 10 minutes, this award-winning director changes the channel. Here's which series have him hooked
01 April 2018 - 00:00
If a show doesn't grab him in the first 10 minutes, this award-winning director changes the channel. Here's which series have him hooked
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.