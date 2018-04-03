Watch the new thriller ‘7 Days in Entebbe’ FREE with TimesLIVE

Lifestyle

Daniel Brühl and Rosamund Pike in 7 Days in Entebbe.
In the riveting new thriller 7 Days in Entebbe, starring Rosamund Pike and Daniel Brühl, a shocking act of terrorism in the summer of 1976 leads to one of the most daring hostage rescue missions yet.

An Air France jet travelling from Tel Aviv to Paris is taken over in midair by four hijackers: two Palestinians and two left-wing German radicals. When the plane is diverted to an abandoned terminal at Entebbe Airport in Uganda, the terrified passengers become bargaining chips in a deadly political standoff.

As the likelihood of finding a diplomatic solution fades, the Israeli government sets in motion an extraordinary plan to free the prisoners before time runs out.

Combining vivid historical details with pulse-quickening suspense, 7 Days in Entebbe is a powerful depiction of an international crisis that stunned the world.

Watch the trailer

How to attend the free preview

Fifty readers can each win two tickets to see 7 Days from Entebbe at Movies @ Montecasino in Johannesburg on April 5 at 8pm.

Email your name, surname and phone number to events@empire-ent.africa before 5pm on Wednesday April 4.

 If you receive a confirmation email, your name will be on the guest list at the cinema. First come, first serve, so don't delay!

