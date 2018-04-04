How Joburgers loved First Thursdays to death

Oh, Johannesburg. Sometimes you break my heart. I have long been a decrier of the reported feud between Cape Town and Joburg. I don’t think it’s a competition worth having. We are about as different as it gets and what exactly are we competing over anyway: who mines more gold, or whose beach is better?

That said, there is something where a justifiable comparison can be made: First Thursdays. On the official website for this monthly art event, the blurb for both cities is identical, but that's where any similarity ends.

In Cape Town, the galleries stay open until 9pm and you can walk between them slowly, drinking a glass or two of passable wine from those ubiquitous ‘function’ wine glasses. You know the ones. By 8pm, you've actually looked at the art, had enough to drink on a empty workday stomach and can depart for dinner elsewhere.