Art
Artist Thenjiwe Niki Nkosi explores the anatomy of a hero through portraiture
08 April 2018 - 00:00
What is a hero? What makes us pick one over another? These are the kinds of questions that artist Thenjiwe Niki Nkosi asks in her series, 'Heroes', an ongoing inquiry into the subjective nature of the term.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.