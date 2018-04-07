Movie Review
Docudrama '7 Days in Entebbe' doesn't live up to its powerful potential
Film fails to free the true story of a plane hijacked from Tel Aviv from its mythology
08 April 2018 - 00:00
Film fails to free the true story of a plane hijacked from Tel Aviv from its mythology
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.