A-Listers
Now that's good taste: a Big M-inspired collection
08 April 2018 - 00:00
Munching McDonald's isn't the usual A-List fare - but that's what I did when the brand with those famed golden arches invited me to a shindig celebrating 50 years of the Big Mac.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.