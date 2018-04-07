A-Listers

Trevor Noah, gasp, brings Winnie Madikizela-Mandela into his act

For some folk, taking time off work means putting your feet up. But when it comes to our man in Trumpville, Trevor Noah, a break in filming The Daily Show allows for a quick trip home to launch his own charity and to tread the boards. That's how I find myself at Gold Reef City Casino's Lyric Theatre in Johannesburg on Thursday evening for the recording of Trev's new M-Net show, Nation Wild.