Finders Keepers is back and there’s R1-million in cash to be won

The first Sunday Times Finders Keepers ran in the 1980s and contained riddles with such offbeat clues as “This song goes ‘stomp-stomp-clap’”. Solving the clues would lead you to the actual spot where the treasure was buried.

The competition designers had not, however, figured on sharp readers not only solving the clues but also invading small towns such as Dullstroom to tear the place apart looking for the treasure. One hotel owner was most definitely not amused to find people in his inn removing pictures and clocks from the wall.

For this year’s competition, we spent weeks driving the routes to see what’s out there and if the routes work, and have rediscovered some amazing things.

Every Sunday for the next six weeks you'll find a beautiful illustration containing that week's riddle in the Sunday Times or online at FindersKeepers.co.za.

Using the illustration, solve the clue in the riddle and then submit your answers online — or by USSD if you don’t have an internet connection.

The grand prize is R700,000. There is also a R40,000 weekly cash prize along with an extra R10,000 prize from SPAR every week if you buy a specific product hidden in the illustration or revealed on the Finders Keepers website.

There is plenty to discover out there. If you can find it, you can keep it. And remember this: enjoy the journey.