Lifestyle

'Black Panther' pounces past 'Titanic' box office record

10 April 2018 - 09:31 By afp
The Black Panther cast from left, Forest Whitaker, Daniel Kaluuya, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Chadwick Boseman, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, and Letitia Wright.
Image: Marvel

Black Panther broke more records over the weekend in North America, exceeding revenues from the 1997 blockbuster Titanic, while horror thriller A Quiet Place, with barely three minutes of dialogue, made a resounding $50.2 million debut.

A Quiet Place is built around a simple but chilling premise: flesh-eating creatures have invaded Earth, but they are blind and can track their prey only by sound.

So actor/director John Krasinski, his wife (in the film and in real life) Emily Blunt and their children must adapt - through sign language and ingenious adaptations - or die.

The film has drawn rave reviews, with a 97 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating.

Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One - a futuristic tribute to 1980s films - came in second at $24.6 million from Friday to Sunday, according to box office tracker Exhibitor Relations.

The Warner Bros. film tells the story of a teenage gamer (Wade Watts) who finds himself inside an addictive virtual reality world. It's earned $96.5 million in two weeks.

In third was another new release, Universal's Blockers, at $20.6 million. A raunchy comedy starring John Cena and Leslie Mann, the movie drew considerable buzz at the South by Southwest film festival.

Still flourishing in its eighth week out, Black Panther netted $8.7 million for fourth spot.

Already the highest-grossing superhero film in US history, its cumulative total in the US and Canada now exceeds $665.6 million. The film stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o.

That number takes the film past Titanic, which had collected $659 million in North America. Black Panther is now third in movie ticket sales of all time on the continent.

Avatar (2009) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) are still ahead, with $760 million and $936.7 million in ticket sales respectively.

In terms of global sales, Avatar leads with $2.8 billion, followed by Titanic ($2.2 billion), both directed by James Cameron. "Black Panther" is only 10th worldwide.

In North America, the weekend's fifth spot went to psychological thriller Tyler Perry's Acrimony with $8.4 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

I Can Only Imagine ($7.8 million)

Chappaquiddick ($5.8 million)

Sherlock Gnomes ($5.4 million)

Pacific Rim: Uprising ($4.8 million)

Isle of Dogs ($4.6 million)

