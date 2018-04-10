'Black Panther' pounces past 'Titanic' box office record

Black Panther broke more records over the weekend in North America, exceeding revenues from the 1997 blockbuster Titanic, while horror thriller A Quiet Place, with barely three minutes of dialogue, made a resounding $50.2 million debut.

A Quiet Place is built around a simple but chilling premise: flesh-eating creatures have invaded Earth, but they are blind and can track their prey only by sound.

So actor/director John Krasinski, his wife (in the film and in real life) Emily Blunt and their children must adapt - through sign language and ingenious adaptations - or die.

The film has drawn rave reviews, with a 97 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating.