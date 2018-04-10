Meghan Markle 'wants to be princess Diana 2.0'

Meghan Markle has her heart set on becoming "Diana 2.0", according to a new biography of Prince Harry's fiancee that details her lifelong embrace of good causes but also points to a calculating streak.

The US actress, who is set to marry her royal beau on May 19, is fiercely protective of "Brand Meghan" and sidelines people as she moves ahead in life, according to people who know her cited in the book.

Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, which is due out in Britain on Thursday, details how the 36-year-old Suits star ditched her first husband in a way that also cost her a lifelong friend.