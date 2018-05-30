The world's most expensive cities: how does Joburg compare?

The Swiss banking capital, Zurich, is still the world's most expensive city, according to the 17th edition of a report from the Swiss bank UBS. When it comes to buying power, however, Los Angeles residents' salaries go furthest.

This UBS ranking, first carried out in 1971, compares salaries and the cost of living in 77 international cities based on a basket of 128 goods and services, as well as the average earnings of 15 professions.

When it comes to prices, Zurich (Switzerland, 1st), Geneva (Switzerland, 2nd) and Oslo (Norway, 3rd) have the world's highest.

Europe is particularly well represented in the top 10 most expensive cities, with Copenhagen (Denmark, 4th), Milan (Italy, 7th), London (UK, 8th) and Helsinki (Finland, 10th).