Documentary Review
'Being Serena': an intimate portrait of the tennis legend's many identities
In this documentary series, Serena Williams attempts to offer an insight into how she performs her life in the glare of the constant spotlight
10 June 2018 - 00:00
In this documentary series, Serena Williams attempts to offer an insight into how she performs her life in the glare of the constant spotlight
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.