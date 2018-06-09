Lifestyle

Documentary Review

'Being Serena': an intimate portrait of the tennis legend's many identities

In this documentary series, Serena Williams attempts to offer an insight into how she performs her life in the glare of the constant spotlight

Tymon Smith Columnist
10 June 2018 - 00:00

In this documentary series, Serena Williams attempts to offer an insight into how she performs her life in the glare of the constant spotlight

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eggs on the go, lost toenails, diarrhea: Comrades runners' gross confessions Lifestyle
  2. SEX TALK | What is stealthing & is it rape? Health & Sex
  3. The world’s most bucket-list-worthy events Travel
  4. FROM OUR ARCHIVES | SA cuisine baffled Anthony Bourdain Food
  5. Hairy back or chest? We've got you covered: Part 2 The Edit

Latest Videos

Koster: A town failed by its municipality is now being run by its residents
Meet Pepper- The first humanoid robot in South Africa
X