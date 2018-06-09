Book Extract

I struggled to fall in love with my son, admits rugby ref Jonathan Kaplan

Celebrated international rugby referee Jonathan Kaplan tells the story of his decision to become a solo parent by surrogate in his book 'Winging It'. This is an extract from the chapter 'Coming Home'

Celebrated international rugby referee Jonathan Kaplan tells the story of his decision to become a solo parent by surrogate in his book 'Winging It'. This is an extract from the chapter 'Coming Home'