Fleetwood Mac guitarist Danny Kirwan has died

Fleetwood Mac guitarist Danny Kirwan, a pillar of the wildly successful group in its early years, has passed away in London according to the band's co-founder Mick Fleetwood. He was 68.

"Today was greeted by the sad news of the passing of Danny Kirwan in London, England," Fleetwood said in a Facebook post on Friday.

"Danny was a huge force in our early years. His love for the Blues led him to being asked to join Fleetwood Mac in 1968, where he made his musical home for many years."

The British-American band spiraled from a blues outfit to the world's biggest pop band in the 1970s, selling more than 100 million albums.

Kirwan's work was on show from Then Play On (1969) to Blues Jam at Chess (1969), Kiln House (1970), Future Games (1971) and then Bare Trees (1972).

LISTEN | Dragonfly by Fleetwood Mac