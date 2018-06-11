Jersey shade may just tip the scales at the Soccer World Cup

A winning formula for the Soccer World Cup requires not only the best players, coaches, and a good combination of skill and luck. A team's kit, research has shown, can give it an edge.

Particularly if it's red.

Iain Greenlees, a sports psychologist with the University of Chichester in England, has co-authored research papers concluding that both penalty takers and goalkeepers benefit from being decked out in ruby regalia.

The studies suggest that players in red jerseys are viewed as more dominant and skilled - both by themselves and by opponents who may be more anxious and perform less well as a result.