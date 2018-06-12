SA’s top bartenders will compete in the KWV Brandy Reimagined mixology competition

Following a nationwide search, KWV Brandy, which was awarded the world’s best brandy at the 2017 International Wine & Spirit competition, has identified South Africa’s top five creative bartenders in its KWV Brandy Reimagined mixology competition.

In celebration of its centennial, KWV Brandy identified 20 bartenders to compete in the competition to win a limited-release bottle of KWV Nexus, valued at R24,000, and be crowned the ultimate KWV Brandy Futurist.

The battle for top five ran its course over the past two months and culminates in the grand finale taking place at House of Fire, the home of KWV Brandy in Paarl, on June 12.

Judges have included well-known cocktail expert Dom Walsh, of Mootee Bar in Johannesburg; S Mag editor Thembalethu Zulu; drinks writers Leah van Deventer and Jan Laubscher; KWV Brandy distiller Pieter de Bod and KWV spirits blender Ilse du Toit; singer and actress Bianca Le Grange; and lifestyle influencer Seth Shezi.

The panel was chaired by global cocktail competitor and judge Kurt Schlechter of Cause | Effect Cocktail and Brandy Bar in Cape Town.