5 gripping documentaries for sports fans

1. BEING SERENA

This five-part HBO documentary series provides an intimate look at the tennis legend's journey over the past year and a half, from her 23rd Grand Slam victory at the Australian Open to the birth of her daughter, her wedding to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and her return to tennis.

The central struggle of the series is between Williams's desire to be a good, strong, successful mother and her wish to return to the world of the sport she's dominated for the past decade. (Read our full review of Being Serena.)