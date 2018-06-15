WATCH | Robbie Williams kicks off World Cup with middle finger to the world

British pop star Robbie Williams caused a stir during his performance at the World Cup opening ceremony in Moscow on Thursday by making an obscene gesture to a camera.

The former Take That frontman raised his middle finger at the end of his performance at the Luzhniki Stadium after appearing to mouth the words "I did this for free".

The 44-year-old performed the opening show alongside Russian soprano Aida Garifullina, with the two singing a duet of his hit solo song Angels.

WATCH | Robbie William middle fingers the camera at the opening of the World Cup