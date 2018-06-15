Lifestyle

WATCH | Robbie Williams kicks off World Cup with middle finger to the world

15 June 2018 - 10:42 By AFP Relaxnews
Robbie Williams was performing in front of 80,000 people at the stadium, and a global television audience of tens of millions.
Robbie Williams was performing in front of 80,000 people at the stadium, and a global television audience of tens of millions.
Image: Patrik STOLLARZ / AFP

British pop star Robbie Williams caused a stir during his performance at the World Cup opening ceremony in Moscow on Thursday by making an obscene gesture to a camera.

The former Take That frontman raised his middle finger at the end of his performance at the Luzhniki Stadium after appearing to mouth the words "I did this for free".

The 44-year-old performed the opening show alongside Russian soprano Aida Garifullina, with the two singing a duet of his hit solo song Angels.

WATCH | Robbie William middle fingers the camera at the opening of the World Cup

The incident - and his performance - sparked mixed reaction on social media:

Williams had also sparked controversy in Russia two years ago for promoting stereotypes about the country with his song Party Like a Russian.

He said when his performance at the ceremony was announced on Monday that it was "a boyhood dream" and would be "an unforgettable show".

Williams was performing in front of 80,000 people at the stadium, and a global television audience of tens of millions.

The ceremony was followed by the opening match with hosts Russia routing Saudi Arabia 5-0.

YOU MIGH ALSO LIKE:

IN PICTURES | This has to be the sexiest World Cup Fantasy squad

Hundreds of players are heading to Russia for the 2018 Soccer World Cup but here's the cream of the crop when it comes to eye candy
Lifestyle
5 days ago

World Cup hack: 7 facts you need to know to impress your friends

Are Germany really that good at penalties? How important is home advantage? As World Cup fever sets in, we answer all that and more 
Sport
5 days ago

Up your hosting game: 8 epic snacks to serve during the World Cup

Having a houseful of friends over to watch the soccer? We've got you covered with easy recipes for crowd-pleasing snacks that'll go down well with a ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

IN PICTURES | World Cup teams turn airport ramp into a fashion runway

In case you've been living under a rock or don't watch the news, the 2018 Fifa World Cup kicks off in Russia today.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | World Cup teams turn airport ramp into a fashion runway Fashion & Beauty
  2. When to call it quits on being friends with benefits Health & Sex
  3. Kanye West's NSFW Yeezy campaign features Kim K's porn star 'twin' Fashion & Beauty
  4. Marriage with an expiration date: a solution for the Tinder generation Health & Sex
  5. 'This is Nigeria': Childish Gambino's 'America' has found an echo in Africa Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Inside the Verulam house where a man kept his step daughter captive
Alleged killer seen dead outside Cape Town mosque after attack
X