Insight: Art
Ayanda Mabulu's new clash of symbols
An artist known for his often-shocking works moves from the phallic to the fascist in his new show
17 June 2018 - 00:00
An artist known for his often-shocking works moves from the phallic to the fascist in his new show
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.