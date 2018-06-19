'Black Panther' cleans up at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Landmark blockbuster Black Panther and nostalgic horror sensation Stranger Things shared the spoils with a real-life hero at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Monday.

Marvel's Black Panther racked up four awards, including best movie. Its star, Chadwick Boseman, won best hero and best movie performance while his nemesis Michael B. Jordan was named best villain.

Boseman, 40, got his hero statuette from presenters Olivia Munn and Zazie Beetz - and promptly gave it to James Shaw Jr., the man who stopped a mass shooter at a Tennessee Waffle House.

"Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing but it's even greater to acknowledge the heroes that we have in real life," Boseman said.