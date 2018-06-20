You really can have too much of a good thing‚ psychologists have found.

After asking 8‚000 people how much they would like to maximise aspects of life such as pleasure‚ intelligence or personal freedom‚ lead researcher Matthew Hornsey said: “They wanted about 75% of a good thing.”

Hornsey‚ from the University of Queensland in Australia‚ said people’s sense of perfection was surprisingly modest. “They wanted to have positive qualities‚ such as health and happiness‚ but not to the exclusion of other darker experiences.”

On average‚ the subjects in two studies said they wanted to live until they were 90 — only slightly higher than the current average‚ but substantially higher than South Africa’s life expectancy of 61 for men and 67 for women.

Even when participants imagined that they could take a magic pill guaranteeing eternal youth‚ their ideal life expectancy increased to only 120. When people were invited to choose their ideal IQ‚ the median score was about 130 — a score that would classify someone as smart‚ but not a genius.