World's safest countries: how does SA compare?

According to the report, the world's 10 safest places can be found across Asia and Western Europe.

Singapore was crowned the globe's safest country with score of 97. Norway, Finland and Iceland tied for second place with a score of 93. Uzbekistan and Hong Kong came joint third with a score of 91.

At the other end of the index, Venezuela received a score of 44, placing the South American country at the bottom of the heap for the second consecutive year, after war-torn Afghanistan (45) and South Sudan (54).

South Africa was also fell towards the bottom of the list with a score of 58.

HOW SAFE DOES THE WORLD REALLY FEEL?

Globally, the survey reveals that the majority of the world feels safe, with more than two in every three people worldwide expressing confidence in their local law enforcement and the same ratio of respondents saying they feel safe walking alone at night.

One in eight reported having had experienced theft in their household, while 5% said they had been assaulted or mugged in the last 12 months.

• Additional reporting by staff reporter.