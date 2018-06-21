Food & wine pairing with serious creative flair at Cape Town's ON19

The stunning view was the most striking feature as we entered ON19 restaurant at the top of the Westin Hotel. Sunset was long gone on the April evening when we attended the Shiraz- and fynbos-themed dinner, but the twinkling lights of the V&A Waterfront and ribbons of city traffic far below were mesmerising.

Regular monthly dinner events here explore a single wine cultivar and one distinctive ingredient, becoming a highlight of the hotel’s flagship restaurant, and we were looking forward to seeing what new head chef Stephan Mandes had dreamed up for us on the fynbos front.

With a background at renowned names such as Restaurant Jardine, De Grendel and the Mount Nelson, as well as winning The Ultimate Braai Master in 2014, chef Stephen has had plenty of experience on the fine side of creative dining.