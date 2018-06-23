Digital art 'orphan' finds a new home at Grahamstown festival

Some of South Africa's top and up-an-coming digital artists will be taking part in a new digital programme to be launched at the National Arts Festival in Grahamstown this week.The programme, which took a year to put together, will include workshops, installations, talks and performances on topics such as artificial intelligence in the art space, animating futurist cartoon characters and exploring algorithms in performance art.