The A-Listers
Houston, we have a tribute show star in PE songstress
24 June 2018 - 00:00
She might not have been there in the flesh, but I swear I heard Whitney Houston singing on stage at Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace on Thursday night. This was the opening night of The Greatest Love of All, and the woman with the eerie likeness to the late legend was local songstress Belinda Davids.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.