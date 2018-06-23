The A-Listers
In need of a lift? Nip down to Krugersdorp
If you're searching for the fountain of youth, you just might uncover it near Krugersdorp on Gauteng's West Rand. That's where I found myself last Saturday morning for a not-so-typical Youth Day event: the Medi-Sculpt Aesthetics Day at the new Featherbrooke Hotel & Spa. The first person I greet is someone who doesn't need to go under the knife - the effervescent Zakeeya Patel, who is wearing a gorgeous fuchsia coat with, er, flip-flops.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.