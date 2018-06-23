The A-Listers

In need of a lift? Nip down to Krugersdorp

If you're searching for the fountain of youth, you just might uncover it near Krugersdorp on Gauteng's West Rand. That's where I found myself last Saturday morning for a not-so-typical Youth Day event: the Medi-Sculpt Aesthetics Day at the new Featherbrooke Hotel & Spa. The first person I greet is someone who doesn't need to go under the knife - the effervescent Zakeeya Patel, who is wearing a gorgeous fuchsia coat with, er, flip-flops.