Soccer World Cup
Is video refereeing taking some of the beauty out of the beautiful game?
The 2018 Soccer World Cup is the first time video assisted refereeing is being used in a major tournament. Claire Keeton ponders whether this tech should be classed as an innovation or an intrusion
24 June 2018 - 00:01
The 2018 Soccer World Cup is the first time video assisted refereeing is being used in a major tournament. Claire Keeton ponders whether this tech should be classed as an innovation or an intrusion
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.