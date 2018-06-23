Movie Review

'Isle of Dogs': Wes Anderson animation is delightful, droll & deep

After all of Japan's dogs are deported to Trash Island, a little boy sets off to rescue his furry friend in this animated adventure story that's also a carefully-observed social critique

After all of Japan's dogs are deported to Trash Island, a little boy sets off to rescue his furry friend in this animated adventure story that's also a carefully-observed social critique