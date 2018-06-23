Movie Review
'Isle of Dogs': Wes Anderson animation is delightful, droll & deep
After all of Japan's dogs are deported to Trash Island, a little boy sets off to rescue his furry friend in this animated adventure story that's also a carefully-observed social critique
24 June 2018 - 00:00
After all of Japan's dogs are deported to Trash Island, a little boy sets off to rescue his furry friend in this animated adventure story that's also a carefully-observed social critique
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.