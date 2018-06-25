BET Award-winner Sjava's new-found success has been a long time coming

It took South African artist Sjava (real name Jabulani Hadebe) 25 hours to get from Johannesburg to Los Angeles to attend the 2018 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards.

But the long journey to California was well worth it: the KwaZulu-Natal-born musician won the prestigious Viewers' Choice: Best International Act Award.

It's been a big year for the 34-year-old, who was one of three South African artists to feature on the Black Panther film soundtrack, released in February. Curated by American rap superstar and Pulitzer prize winner Kendrick Lamar, the album also features appearances by Babes Wodumo and Johannesburg-based rapper Yugen Blakrok.

About being approached for the soundtrack, Sjava said: "Kendrick loved how I stayed true to the culture and how I represent where I come from. If I was making the music they have in America, I don't think he was going to reach out. I have something that they don't have."

WATCH | Sjava accepts his BET Award in LA