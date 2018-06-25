Lifestyle

WATCH | Pooch nets R20k prize after being crowned world's ugliest dog

25 June 2018 - 13:29 By AFP Relaxnews
Owner Megan Brainard carries her dog Zsa Zsa, an English bulldog, to the stage during The World's Ugliest Dog Competition.
Owner Megan Brainard carries her dog Zsa Zsa, an English bulldog, to the stage during The World's Ugliest Dog Competition.
Image: JOSH EDELSON / AFP

With a lolling tongue and a propensity to drool, English bulldog Zsa Zsa won best in show at World's Ugliest Dog competition in Petaluma, California.

Zsa Zsa, sporting a hot pink collar and matching nails for her moment in the spotlight, came out on top of a tough field of fourteen.

The nine-year-old Zsa Zsa came from a hardscrabble background, spending five years in a puppy mill in the US state of Missouri and being sold at auction before she attained ugliest dog immortality.

Other competitors included Rascal Deux, a Chinese Crested who wore sunglasses and a leopard print coat to cover hairless skin, and Wild Thang, a Pekingese all but hidden by a mass of fluffy hair.

Martha, the jowly Neapolitan mastiff who took first place in the competition the previous year, was on hand to pass the baton to Zsa Zsa, whose winnings include a trophy, $1,500 (around R20,300) and an appearance on NBC's Today Show in New York.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

South Africans spend thousands to ensure their fur babies live their best lives

Life is one long pawty for South Africa's pampered pets and it's not just the superrich who are splurging on things like R9,5k beds or photo shoots ...
Lifestyle
8 days ago

South Africans splash out thousands on parties for their pooches

Daisy turned three last week. Custom invitations to her party at a venue in Johannesburg went out last month.
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Most read

  1. 61 countries South Africans don't need a visa to visit Travel
  2. The odds of you actually meeting your soulmate are slim at best Health & Sex
  3. SA eatery makes triumphant return to World's 50 Best Restaurants list Food
  4. BET Award-winner Sjava's new-found success has been a long time coming Lifestyle
  5. Visiting the Kruger National Park? Here’s how to make your trip even better Travel

Latest Videos

‘It is not me, it is Mandela’s generation’ - Malema on land grab statements
South Africans take to twitter to celebrate Sjava’s BET award
X