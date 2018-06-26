FROM OUR ARCHIVES | 'I wanted to experience the piss of reality’: photographer David Goldblatt

South African photographer David Goldblatt, acclaimed for training a critical, ultra-realistic lens on apartheid South Africa’s working classes, died yesterday from cancer aged 87.

In this extract of an article from our archives, which was originally published in The Sunday Times in 2013, he shared some insight into his work:

ON PORTRAIT PHOTOGRAPHY

In the bad old days, I rarely had people to protect me because I felt I had to show people I trusted them and they would then, hopefully, trust me. I can’t do that anymore, unfortunately. I mostly work with a big camera, disappear under a black cloth to compose the picture, and can’t expect to be safe in certain areas. I often have protection now. My best protection is Thabo, a fine, quiet man who carries a pistol and would decapitate anyone who got funny with us.

After doing a lot of portraits in Soweto, Hillbrow and other suburbs in the ’70s, I realised I was interested in people’s bodies. In those days, you might have been sitting on a bench in Joubert Park and I’d say, ‘Would you allow me to photograph your body?’ My core quest was often less transparent. It was partly a sexual, or sensuous, attraction I felt.